Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Strong shooting in season debut
Mykhailiuk finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt), and one rebound in eight minutes during Wednesday's 125-113 loss to the Raptors.
Mykhailiuk made his season debut for the Pistons, scoring nine points off the bench. He is yet to carve out a role on the Pistons despite a promising Summer League campaign. Shooting the basketball is certainly a strength of his and something the Pistons may be able to use at stages throughout the season. Until then, he is going to be a non-factor in most fantasy leagues.
