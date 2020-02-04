Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Unavailable Wednesday
Mykhailiuk (hip) won't play in Wednesday's contest against Phoenix, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
The former Kansas standout will reportedly miss a second straight matchup, as Mykhailiuk continues to battle a lingering hip injury. Bruce Brown, who posted 12 points and seven rebounds over 38 minutes in Monday's loss, could likely garner a second consecutive start against the Suns on Wednesday.
More News
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Not playing Monday•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Not starting•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Now questionable vs. Memphis•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Back in starting mix•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Gets start Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Scores career-high 25•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...