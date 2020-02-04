Play

Mykhailiuk (hip) won't play in Wednesday's contest against Phoenix, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

The former Kansas standout will reportedly miss a second straight matchup, as Mykhailiuk continues to battle a lingering hip injury. Bruce Brown, who posted 12 points and seven rebounds over 38 minutes in Monday's loss, could likely garner a second consecutive start against the Suns on Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories