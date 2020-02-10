Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Upgraded to questionable
Mykhailiuk (hip) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's tilt with Charlotte.
Mykhailiuk, who's been held out of the past four games while struggling with a strained right hip, appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of tipoff. Official word on his status should come closer to in the run-up to game time.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...