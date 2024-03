Gibson agreed to a 10-day contract with the Pistons on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Pistons are healthy in the frontcourt at the moment, so Gibson may not be a regular part of head coach Monty Williams' rotation and may be joining Detroit primarily to serve in a mentorship role for the team's young big men. Gibson has previously made 16 appearances for the Knicks this season, averaging 1.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per contest.