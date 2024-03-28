site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pistons-taj-gibson-still-sidelined | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Pistons' Taj Gibson: Still sidelined
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gibson (hamstring) is out for Friday's game versus the Wizards.
Gibson's absence streak will extend to six games Friday due to a right hamstring strain. There is no timetable for the veteran big man's return.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 8 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read