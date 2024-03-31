site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Taj Gibson: Unlikely to play Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
Gibson (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Gibson will likely miss a seventh consecutive game due to a right hamstring strain. His potential absence wouldn't impact the rotation.
