Gibson inked a deal with Detroit on Friday that will keep him with the team for the remainder of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gibson was nearing the end of his 10-day deal, and though he has yet to make his Pistons debut, the coaching staff and front office saw enough value from him in practices and as a veteran mentor off the bench to keep him around on a more permanent basis. The 38-year-old is still likely to remain on the outside looking in for a rotation spot for the rest of the season, barring injuries to Detroit's other frontcourt players.