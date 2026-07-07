Pistons' Taurean Prince: Traded to Detroit

The Bucks traded Prince and Gary Harris (groin) to the Pistons on Tuesday in exchange for Caris LeVert and two second-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Bucks have entered a rebuild after trading Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Bobby Portis to Miami, so they'll send Harris and Prince to the Pistons to acquire LeVert and draft compensation. Prince spent the last two seasons with the Bucks, though he appeared in just 26 regular-season games (seven starts) in 2025-26, as he missed significant time after undergoing surgery to address a herniated disc in his neck Nov. 13. The veteran forward is a career 38.7 percent shooter from beyond the arc and figures to provide wing depth for Detroit.