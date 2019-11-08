Play

Pistons' Thon Maker: Averages nearly 14 minutes

Maker has averaged 13.9 minutes through nine games for the Pistons this season.

The 22-year-old has been uninspiring off the bench, averaging 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds. The inevitable return of Blake Griffin (hamstring) will likely further hinder Maker's shrinking role within the Pistons' rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories