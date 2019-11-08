Pistons' Thon Maker: Averages nearly 14 minutes
Maker has averaged 13.9 minutes through nine games for the Pistons this season.
The 22-year-old has been uninspiring off the bench, averaging 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds. The inevitable return of Blake Griffin (hamstring) will likely further hinder Maker's shrinking role within the Pistons' rotation.
