Pistons' Thon Maker: Back to reduced role
Maker was a DNP-CD in Monday's loss to the Wizards.
It was Maker's first DNP since late-November, and it's a further indication that the Pistons don't have much use for the former first-round pick -- even in the wake of Blake Griffin's latest knee injury. Prior to Monday, Maker had played just 13 combined minutes in Detroit's last three contests.
