Pistons' Thon Maker: Barely plays in blowout victory
Maker finished with two points (1-1 FG) in five minutes during Sunday's 132-98 win over the Spurs.
Maker has been limited to single-digit minutes in four of his last six appearances, this after earning double-digit minutes in 10 of his first 12 tilts to begin 2019-20. Meanwhile fellow backup big man Christian Wood poured in a career-high 28 points to go along with 10 boards in 22 minutes.
