Pistons' Thon Maker: Best scoring output of season
Maker notched 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 108-101 loss at Oklahoma City.
Maker started for the eighth time this season, but five of those have come in his last eight appearances. He posted his best scoring output of the season and could be line for a bigger workload moving forward now that Andre Drummond has been traded to the Cavaliers.
