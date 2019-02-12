Pistons' Thon Maker: Comes up small in win
Maker totaled five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and a block across 14 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Wizards on Monday.
Maker played his second game with Detroit on Monday, failing to come away with any significant production. His two games with the Pistons have yielded averages of 2.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 blocks across 11.0 minutes, making him an irrelevant fantasy option in nearly all formats.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...