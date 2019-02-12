Pistons' Thon Maker: Comes up small in win

Maker totaled five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and a block across 14 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Wizards on Monday.

Maker played his second game with Detroit on Monday, failing to come away with any significant production. His two games with the Pistons have yielded averages of 2.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 blocks across 11.0 minutes, making him an irrelevant fantasy option in nearly all formats.