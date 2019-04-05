Pistons' Thon Maker: Coming off bench Friday

Maker will come off the bench Friday against the Thunder, Johnny Kane of Fox Sports Detroit reports.

With Blake Griffin (knee) healthy and returning to the lineup, Maker will resume his usual role off the bench. In 14 games as a reserve in March, Maker averaged 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 assists in 18.4 minutes.

