Pistons' Thon Maker: Coming off bench Saturday

Maker will come off the bench Saturday against the Bucks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Griffin is set to make his series debut, so Maker will head to the pine for Game 3. He figures to have his role reduced as well.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...