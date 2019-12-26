Pistons' Thon Maker: Coming off bench Thursday
Maker will come off the bench Thursday against the Wizards, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Maker drew the start in the previous game because Drummond missed the team's morning shootaround. Both players will resume their usual roles Thursday.
