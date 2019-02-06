Pistons' Thon Maker: Dealt to Detroit

Maker was traded to the Pistons on Wednesday in exchange for Stanley Johnson, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In late January, Maker was vocal about wanting to be traded out of Milwaukee, as his spot in the rotation had disappeared. He's gotten his wish, and he'll be sent to the Pistons. Maker has spent 97 percent of his career minutes at center and may compete for reserve minutes with Zaza Pachulia.

