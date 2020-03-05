Pistons' Thon Maker: Decent line in 12 minutes

Maker (ankle) compiled five points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to the Thunder.

Maker (ankle) returned to the rotation following a one-game absence and managed a decent stat line considering his modest minute total. Nevertheless, after reaching double figures in scoring in four of five games between Feb. 7 and Feb. 20, Maker has combined for 11 points across his last four appearances and thus can likely be avoided across most fantasy formats.