Pistons' Thon Maker: Does nothing in starting role

Maker had just four points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 133-119 loss to Washington.

Maker remained in the starting lineup with Andre Drummond (eye) ruled out prior to tipoff. Despite the promotion, Maker failed to come through with any sort of relevant fantasy production. Drummond could return for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, a move that would likely see Maker shift back to a minimal role.