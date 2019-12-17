Pistons' Thon Maker: Does nothing in starting role
Maker had just four points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 133-119 loss to Washington.
Maker remained in the starting lineup with Andre Drummond (eye) ruled out prior to tipoff. Despite the promotion, Maker failed to come through with any sort of relevant fantasy production. Drummond could return for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, a move that would likely see Maker shift back to a minimal role.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...