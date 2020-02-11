Pistons' Thon Maker: Double-double in ugly loss
Maker scored a team-high 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 87-76 loss to the Hornets.
The Pistons shot 35.4 percent from the floor as a team, leaving Maker's modest efforts as the cream of the crop. The double-double was only his second of the season, but his new starting role in the wake of the Andre Drummond trade should afford him opportunities for more -- he's averaging 12.7 points, 7.3 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 threes while starting the last three games.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...