Pistons' Thon Maker: Double-double in ugly loss

Maker scored a team-high 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 87-76 loss to the Hornets.

The Pistons shot 35.4 percent from the floor as a team, leaving Maker's modest efforts as the cream of the crop. The double-double was only his second of the season, but his new starting role in the wake of the Andre Drummond trade should afford him opportunities for more -- he's averaging 12.7 points, 7.3 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 threes while starting the last three games.