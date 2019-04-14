Pistons' Thon Maker: Draws start in Game 1
Maker is starting Game 1 against Milwaukee on Sunday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
With Blake Griffin (knee) out of the mix, Maker will enter the starting five at power forward and may be tasked with guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo. Maker joined the first unit for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Knicks but was held to just two points over 21 minutes. He'll aim to put together a better performance against his former team to open up the postseason.
