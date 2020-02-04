Pistons' Thon Maker: Goes scoreless Monday

Maker had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and five rebounds in 15 minutes during Monday's 96-82 loss to Memphis.

Maker continues to do nothing for the Pistons and is currently just the 362nd ranked player in standard leagues. At times, he has moved into a larger role with a number of injuries befalling the Pistons frontcourt. Despite that, he typically fails to even be considered in any fantasy format, let alone competitive leagues.