Pistons' Thon Maker: Goes scoreless Monday
Maker had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and five rebounds in 15 minutes during Monday's 96-82 loss to Memphis.
Maker continues to do nothing for the Pistons and is currently just the 362nd ranked player in standard leagues. At times, he has moved into a larger role with a number of injuries befalling the Pistons frontcourt. Despite that, he typically fails to even be considered in any fantasy format, let alone competitive leagues.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...