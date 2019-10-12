Pistons' Thon Maker: Hauls down 10 rebounds Friday
Maker ended with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 17 minutes during Friday's 109-105 preseason victory over the Cavaliers.
Maker continues to battle with Christian Wood (11 points, two rebounds, one assist, one block) for the role of primary backup behind Andre Drummond. He was solid enough here but the rotation is still far from decided. Maker could have the inside running at the moment but it is Wood who has the higher upside. Until either one can establish themselves, both are not worth rostering in standard formats.
More News
-
Pistons' Thon Maker: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Pistons' Thon Maker: Squanders opportunity in spot start•
-
Pistons' Thon Maker: Draws start in Game 1•
-
Pistons' Thon Maker: Starting Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Thon Maker: Swats three blocks in Friday's loss•
-
Pistons' Thon Maker: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.