Pistons' Thon Maker: Hauls down 10 rebounds Friday

Maker ended with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 17 minutes during Friday's 109-105 preseason victory over the Cavaliers.

Maker continues to battle with Christian Wood (11 points, two rebounds, one assist, one block) for the role of primary backup behind Andre Drummond. He was solid enough here but the rotation is still far from decided. Maker could have the inside running at the moment but it is Wood who has the higher upside. Until either one can establish themselves, both are not worth rostering in standard formats.