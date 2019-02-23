Pistons' Thon Maker: Hits game-winner

Maker totaled nine points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals and an assist across 18 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Hawks on Friday.

Maker had a relatively quiet night before hitting the go-ahead three with 16.7 seconds remaining, to give the Pistons the win over the Hawks on Friday. Maker remains a player to target only in the deepest of leagues as he has yet to top 19 minutes or nine points in his four games with the Pistons.