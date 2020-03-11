Pistons' Thon Maker: Joins starting five

Maker is in the starting lineup Wednesday at Philadelphia, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

The 23-year-old will enter the starting lineup in place of John Henson (ankle), who will be sidelined at least a week. Maker is averaging 8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 21.3 minutes across 13 starts entering Wednesday.