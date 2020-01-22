Play

Pistons' Thon Maker: Joins starting lineup

Maker is starting Wednesday against the Kings, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Maker will join the starting lineup Wednesday in place of the injured Andre Drummond (mouth). When seeing 20 or more minutes this season (six games), Maker is averaging 6.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 assist in 22.7 minutes.

