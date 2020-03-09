Pistons' Thon Maker: Minutes pick up in loss

Maker tallied three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals, one block and one assist across 28 minutes Sunday in the Pistons' 96-84 loss to the Knicks.

After being held to 12 minutes or fewer in each of the Pistons' previous five games, Maker picked up some extra run while starting center John Henson dealt with foul trouble. Maker was able to provide some quality defensive stats, but the poor shooting and lack of rebounds diminished some of the luster. He'll likely fade back into a more limited bench role in the Pistons' next contest Wednesday in Philadelphia.