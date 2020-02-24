Pistons' Thon Maker: Minutes tail off

Maker played 16 minutes and finished with four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block Sunday in the Pistons' 107-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.

For the second straight contest, Maker was held under 20 minutes while coach Dwane Casey elected to rely more heavily on backup center John Henson. While the development isn't especially encouraging for Maker's fantasy prospects, he's still the favorite to see the larger share of minutes at center moving forward, given that he's six years younger than Henson and could be a candidate to re-sign with Detroit this summer. Since replacing the now-departed Andre Drummond as the starting center earlier this month, Maker is averaging 11.8 points (on 54 percent shooting from the floor), 5.5 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers in 24.7 minutes.