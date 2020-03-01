Pistons' Thon Maker: Not playing Sunday
Maker (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings, Johnny Kane of Fox Sports Detroit reports.
Maker's sprained right ankle will keep him sidelined for the first time since late January, but the big man's role in the Detroit rotation had already been dwindling of late. Over the past two games, Maker was held under 10 minutes in both contests. Look for John Henson and Donta Hall to fill most of the minutes at center Sunday.
