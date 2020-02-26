Pistons' Thon Maker: Not starting Tuesday
Maker isn't in the starting lineup Tuesday versus the Nuggets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Maker started each of the last six games but failed to reach 20 minutes in the previous two contests, and now John Henson will take his place in the starting five. The pair figure to mostly split time at center for the Pistons.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...