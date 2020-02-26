Play

Pistons' Thon Maker: Not starting Tuesday

Maker isn't in the starting lineup Tuesday versus the Nuggets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Maker started each of the last six games but failed to reach 20 minutes in the previous two contests, and now John Henson will take his place in the starting five. The pair figure to mostly split time at center for the Pistons.

