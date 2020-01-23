Pistons' Thon Maker: Notches first double-double of year
Maker scored 10 points (1-2 FG, 0-0 3PT, 8-11 FT) and added 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 127-106 win over Sacramento.
Maker made his first start in a month while also logging more than 20 minutes for just the second time in that span. He drew numerous fouls on the way to his first double-double of the season, as eight of his points came from the free-throw line.
