Pistons' Thon Maker: Questionable Sunday
Maker has a right ankle sprain and is questionable for Sunday's game in Sacramento, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Maker didn't scored and played only eight minutes during Friday's win over the Suns, though that's presumably when he picked up the injury. The 23-year-old has totaled 14 minutes off the bench over the past two games after starting the previous six contests, so he may not see significant run even if he's available.
