Pistons' Thon Maker: Set to start

Maker will get the start at center in Friday's matchup with the Thunder, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Maker will be the initial beneficiary of Andre Drummond's departure from the team. It is unclear if the team plans on him starting at center going forward, but he will be the first one to get that shot. He will start in the frontcourt alongside Christian Wood and figures to see a heavier workload than usual.

