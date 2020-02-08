Pistons' Thon Maker: Set to start
Maker will get the start at center in Friday's matchup with the Thunder, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Maker will be the initial beneficiary of Andre Drummond's departure from the team. It is unclear if the team plans on him starting at center going forward, but he will be the first one to get that shot. He will start in the frontcourt alongside Christian Wood and figures to see a heavier workload than usual.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.