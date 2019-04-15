Pistons' Thon Maker: Squanders opportunity in spot start
Maker totaled four points (2-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt), four rebounds and a block over 22 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Bucks on Sunday.
Maker drew his second consecutive start dating back to the regular season finale, but he did little with the opportunity. He'll continue to see increased playing time with Blake Griffin (knee) out, but Maker has averaged a paltry 3.0 points and 4.0 boards in his last two games. He's not a relevant daily play.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...