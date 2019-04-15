Pistons' Thon Maker: Squanders opportunity in spot start

Maker totaled four points (2-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt), four rebounds and a block over 22 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Bucks on Sunday.

Maker drew his second consecutive start dating back to the regular season finale, but he did little with the opportunity. He'll continue to see increased playing time with Blake Griffin (knee) out, but Maker has averaged a paltry 3.0 points and 4.0 boards in his last two games. He's not a relevant daily play.

