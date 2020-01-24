Play

Pistons' Thon Maker: Starting Friday

Maker will start Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

With Andre Drummond (mouth) out, Maker will draw the start at center. In his four previous starts this season, he's averaged 5.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 block in 19.5 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories