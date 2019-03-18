Pistons' Thon Maker: Starting Monday

Updating a previous report, Maker will start Monday's game against the Cavs, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

A Pistons' writer initially reported that Detroit would go with Jon Leuer in place of the resting Blake Griffin, but the Pistons will go with the more sensible choice in Maker, who, unlike Leuer, has been a regular part of the rotation in recent weeks.

