Pistons' Thon Maker: Starting Monday
Updating a previous report, Maker will start Monday's game against the Cavs, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
A Pistons' writer initially reported that Detroit would go with Jon Leuer in place of the resting Blake Griffin, but the Pistons will go with the more sensible choice in Maker, who, unlike Leuer, has been a regular part of the rotation in recent weeks.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.