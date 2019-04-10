Pistons' Thon Maker: Starting Wednesday
Maker will get the start for Wednesday's season finale against the Knicks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Maker will start in place of Blake Griffin, who's out with a knee injury. With the Pistons needing a win to secure a playoff spot, Maker will be counted on to step up his production alongside the starters. In 63 games this season, he's averaging 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds ain 15.1 minutes.
