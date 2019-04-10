Pistons' Thon Maker: Starting Wednesday

Maker will get the start for Wednesday's season finale against the Knicks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Maker will start in place of Blake Griffin, who's out with a knee injury. With the Pistons needing a win to secure a playoff spot, Maker will be counted on to step up his production alongside the starters. In 63 games this season, he's averaging 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds ain 15.1 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...