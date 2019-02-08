Pistons' Thon Maker: Status uncertain for Friday

Maker did not participate in practice and may not play in Friday's game against the Knicks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

The trade that sent Maker to Detroit was just finalized on Thursday, so the Pistons may not be ready to use the 21-year-old right away. If Maker does not play Friday, the Pistons have off until Monday, giving the big man a whole weekend to get some extra reps with the team before he makes his debut.