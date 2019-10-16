Pistons' Thon Maker: Struggles with shot in start
Maker managed two points (0-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 106-86 loss to the 76ers.
Maker had an off night from the field, though he did find a way to make a positive contribution across the other categories. The absences of Blake Griffin (hamstring) and Andre Drummond (rest) were the only reasons Maker was part of the starting five, and he could be forced to battle for the backup big role with Christian Wood.
