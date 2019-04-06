Pistons' Thon Maker: Swats three blocks in Friday's loss
Maker accumulated eight points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three blocks, one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 17 minutes during Friday's 123-110 loss to the Thunder.
Maker contributed in every category despite returning to a reserve role with Blake Griffin (knee) rejoining the lineup following a three-game absence. Maker has been more involved through 26 games with the Pistons (19.9 minutes per game) than he ever was during his first few years with the Bucks. Nevertheless, Maker remains best reserved for use in deep leagues.
