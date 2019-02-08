Pistons' Thon Maker: Trending in right direction
Maker (not injury related) could play Friday night against the Knicks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Maker's availability for Friday's contest didn't appear promising after he failed to participate in practice, but head coach Dwane Casey noted that Maker could make his team debut against New York. After struggling to see consistent playing time with Milwaukee, Maker is hoping for a better situation after being dealt to the Pistons.
