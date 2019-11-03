Pistons' Tim Frazier: Doubtful for Monday
Frazier (shoulder) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against Washington.
Frazier was held out of Saturday's win over Brooklyn with a strained shoulder, and the Pistons are expecting him to miss a second straight game Monday. With Derrick Rose (hamstring) ruled out, Bruce Brown could make another start at point guard. Brown went for 22 points in 40 minutes Saturday.
