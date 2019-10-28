Pistons' Tim Frazier: Draws another start
Frazier is starting Monday's game against the Pacers.
Frazier will get another chance to start at point guard with Reggie Jackson (back) still sidelined. He scored six points and registered four assists, two steals and two rebounds over 21 minutes Saturday against the 76ers.
More News
-
Pistons' Tim Frazier: To start vs. Sixers•
-
Pistons' Tim Frazier: Logs double-double in spot start•
-
Pistons' Tim Frazier: Set to sign with Pistons•
-
Bucks' Tim Frazier: Big double-double in finale•
-
Bucks' Tim Frazier: Huge double-double in first start•
-
Bucks' Tim Frazier: Will start Sunday vs. Atlanta•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...