Pistons' Tim Frazier: Fails to score in start
Frazier compiled just four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 12 minutes during Thursday's 126-112 loss to the Clippers.
Frazier remained in the starting lineup but missed his only shot attempt in what was a very poor performance. He is really just a cheap source of assists when he gets the minutes, offering basically no upside in any other category. Bruce Brown has another strong performance and is likely to supplant Frazier as the starter at some point. Frazier is not someone to target outside of the deepest formats.
