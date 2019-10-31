Frazier finished with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists, one rebound, and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 125-113 loss to the Raptors.

Frazier drew another start in place of Reggie Jackson (back). Moreover, Derrick Rose was removed from the contest due to hamstring soreness. Jackson is slated to miss Friday's game against the Bulls, and if Rose is ruled out as well that could mean Frazier sees another decent load of minutes. With that being said, if point forward Blake Griffin (knee, hamstring) makes his season debut Frazier might end up being an afterthought in the rotation.