Frazier contributed 17 points (5-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes Thursday night during the Pistons' 132-102 victory over Washington.

Even with Bruce Brown (calf) active, Frazier got another start. He is a solid but unspectacular fill-in option, although he was particularly lethal from long range on Thursday. Fantasy owners can likely find an asset with more upside, as Frazier has only taken five and eight shots in his previous two starts. One would expect Brown to reenter the starting lineup once he returns to full health.