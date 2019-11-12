Pistons' Tim Frazier: Gets limited run in return
Frazier (shoulder) played 10 minutes and logged zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one steal Monday in the Pistons' 120-114 loss to the Timberwolves.
In his return from a four-game absence, Frazier slotted back into the rotation, but he occupied only a small role with Derrick Rose (hamstring) starting at point guard and playing 20 minutes while returning from a four-game absence of his own. There's a decent chance Rose is withheld from action Tuesday in Miami in the second half of a back-to-back set, but coach Dwane Casey may prefer to start Bruce Brown at point guard over Frazier in that scenario.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...