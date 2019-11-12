Frazier (shoulder) played 10 minutes and logged zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one steal Monday in the Pistons' 120-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

In his return from a four-game absence, Frazier slotted back into the rotation, but he occupied only a small role with Derrick Rose (hamstring) starting at point guard and playing 20 minutes while returning from a four-game absence of his own. There's a decent chance Rose is withheld from action Tuesday in Miami in the second half of a back-to-back set, but coach Dwane Casey may prefer to start Bruce Brown at point guard over Frazier in that scenario.