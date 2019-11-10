Pistons' Tim Frazier: Listed probable
Frazier (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Frazier has missed the last four games, but after practicing Sunday it looks as though he's poised to make his return to action Monday night. Bruce Brown has picked up big minutes in the absence of both Frazier and Reggie Jackson (back). so Frazier's return will likely cut into the Miami product's workload.
