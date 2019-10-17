Frazier finished with 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 win over the Hornets.

Frazier was fantastic, providing an efficient double-double while being the lone Piston to earn more than 28 minutes. The absences of Reggie Jackson (back) and Derrick Rose (rest) allowed Frazier to see a spike in minutes as the starter and he capitalized on that opportunity. With that being said, he's third on the depth chart behind those two, and the strong three-point shooting is not something he has done reliably over the years.