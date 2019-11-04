Frazier (shoulder) has officially been ruled out for Monday's game against Washington, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Frazier was listed as doubtful due to a shoulder injury, so this news isn't all that surprising. Luke Kennard should see a healthy dose of minutes at point guard with Frazier, Derrick Rose (hamstring) and Reggie Jackson (back) all ruled out.