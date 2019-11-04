Pistons' Tim Frazier: Officially out
Frazier (shoulder) has officially been ruled out for Monday's game against Washington, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Frazier was listed as doubtful due to a shoulder injury, so this news isn't all that surprising. Luke Kennard should see a healthy dose of minutes at point guard with Frazier, Derrick Rose (hamstring) and Reggie Jackson (back) all ruled out.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...